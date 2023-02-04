Five musicians who really hated The Beatles









Objectively speaking, The Beatles are the most universally adored band in the history of music. Almost everybody can appreciate the brilliance of the Fab Four, even if they don’t regularly listen to their music. However, the legendary Liverpudlian group isn’t immune to criticism, and many high-profile musicians have slated The Beatles over the years.

While it’s difficult to imagine disliking the loveable rogues of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, a select group of harsh exist and roam around us freely. A life devoid of the band’s music is an empty existence, and Beatles naysayers are missing out by being contrarian. The group has continued to remain relevant for over 60 years, which is a testament to their brilliance.

The magnificence of The Beatles is perhaps explained best by Paul Weller, who once told The Guardian: “I became a total Beatles fanatic. I loved everything about them – their clothes, their music and, when I was a little older, their attitude. I wanted to know all of John’s thoughts – on religion, politics, pop culture, young people, whatever,” he said.

Weller added: “The first time I saw them was on TV at a Royal Command Performance at the London Palladium. I think it was 1964 and they were still moptops. Four suited and booted boys. I preferred their look from ’66 onwards though. It was brilliant I can’t explain why – it just struck a chord with me. I instinctively knew it was right.”

However, not everyone gravitates towards The Beatles as intensely Weller, as the list below confirms.

Five musicians who hated The Beatles:

Trent Reznor

Nine Inch Nails maestro and Academy Award-winning composer, Trent Reznor, has endured a complex relationship with The Beatles for decades. When he was in his youth, the band represented everything he hated, and not only did Reznor resent the Fab Four, but their fans were also in the firing line.

In 1994, the musician told Plazm Magazine: “I hate to think in a retro mindset. You know, ‘The Beatles were the best thing…’. Fuck The Beatles, I hated people who were always going on about the fuckin’ Beatles. They’re dead. They’re ugly now. Get them out of my sight.”

However, years later, Reznor finally understood the error of his ways and admitted during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2011 that he now considers the group geniuses. “It’s so obvious, but The Beatles,” the Nine Inch Nails founder said. “When I was growing up, the people who liked The Beatles, I didn’t like, so I didn’t pay attention to them. Around The Downward Spiral, I really started digging White Album-era Beatles, and it expanded outward from there. They were so far ahead of the game, it’s just not fair.”

Julian Casablancas

It should be obligatory for every musician to study the work of The Beatles. However, The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas somehow missed that memo and has never felt inclined to explore their back catalogue. Casablancas believes this has been an “advantage” to his artistry and made him stand out from others throughout his career.

“I have that maybe advantage that I didn’t like or listen to the Beatles,” he said in 2018 to Rolling Stone. “I feel like that’s almost like the branch of, like, 98% of stuff you hear. … But then there’s the Velvet Underground. I know Lou Reed hated the Beatles.”

The singer added: “I really thought at the beginning of the internet, too — well, not the beginning but YouTube or whatever, five to ten years ago, I really felt like, Oh, man, you can hear anything, any style of music from any country. And I really thought, man, music’s going to get crazy and there’s going to be all this stuff that just totally did not happen.”

Lou Reed

As Casablancas rightly said, Lou Reed wasn’t a fan of The Beatles. During a televised interview in 1987 with PBS in America, The Velvet Underground founder explained his controversial stance and commented: “No, no, I never liked the Beatles. I thought they were rubbish.” In his mind, The Beatles nor any other group could compete with his band, who he believed operated at a higher intellectual level. “I know it sounds pretentious,” he added. “The other stuff couldn’t come up to our ankles, not up to my kneecap, not up to my ankles, the level we were on, compared to everyone else.”

Meanwhile, in another interview with Joe Smith, Reed viciously said: “The Beatles? I never liked The Beatles, I thought they were garbage. I don’t think Lennon did anything until he went solo. But then too, he was like trying to play catch up. He was getting involved in choruses and everything. I don’t want to come off as being snide, because I’m not being snide, what I’m doing is giving you a really frank answer, I have no respect for those people at all. I don’t listen to it at all, it’s absolute shit.”

On other occasions, Reed was complimentary toward the Fab Four, but it’s impossible to ignore his previous vitriolic statements about this band, which illustrate his true feelings.

Michael Stipe

R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe doesn’t have a reputation for being particularly outspoken or hateful. However, he’s never understood The Beatles, despite them being responsible for his earliest musical memory. After revealing his connection to ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ to Pitchfork, Stipe conceded: “I’m not really a Beatles fan, though. I acknowledge their genius, but I’m just not the generation that grew up with them. It’s not something I’m personally drawn to, and that’s gotten me into a lot of trouble in the past”.

In 1992, Stipe first vocalised his dislike for The Beatles during an interview with Rolling Stone and explained how little impact they’ve had on his life. In the article, he’s quoted as saying: “The Beatles were elevator music in my lifetime. ‘Yummy Yummy Yummy (I’ve Got Love in My Tummy)’ had more impact on me.”

Quincy Jones

In 2018, Quincy Jones made headlines worldwide when he inexplicably decided to brutally slate The Beatles. Jones was speaking with New York Magazine when he recalled his first impressions of meeting the iconic Liverpool band: “They were the worst musicians in the world,” he said. “They were no-playing motherfuckers. Paul [McCartney] was the worst bass player I ever heard.”

After the interview’s publication, McCartney told GQ that Jones contacted him to apologise for his remarks and confirmed there was no bad blood behind them. “He’s totally out of his tree,” McCartney said. “But the great thing was, he rang me after this. I’d only heard about it and I’d thought, ‘I’m not sure it’s true.'”

He added: “The joke is, I love Quincy, even after this. He’s a crazy motherfucker. But I respect him, he’s done a lot of very good things. So he rang me, and I’m at home on my own. And I’d finished work, so I had a drink, and now I’m grooving at home, I’m cooking, I’ve got a little bit of wine going, I’m in a good mood, and I don’t give a shit.”