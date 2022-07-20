Elton John believes women are “making the best music”









Despite having a legacy spanning over five decades, Elton John keeps his ear to the floor for up-and-coming artists and has recently proclaimed that women are “making the best music” right now.

The ‘Rocket Man’ singer gave his opinion during a new interview with Music Week while name-dropping a variety of acts, including Nova Twins and Wet Leg. However, he did take a moment to praise fellow UK star, Sam Fender.

“It’s so great to see Nova Twins, Wet Leg, Let’s Eat Grandma, The Linda Lindas, Haim, and all these girls rocking out and making the best music,” John said. “Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are. It’s a breath of fresh air, because it comes from innocence and pure joy and that, for me, is what music is about.”

Elsewhere in the interview, John said the UK charts are stagnant and full of legacy artists like himself, ABBA, and Queen instead of more deserving acts like Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen.

“It’s lovely to see Kate Bush at number one, but there’s not many good records in the top 20,” he said. “And the albums chart is full of things like me, ABBA, and Queen. The odd thing comes through, like Sam Fender or Harry Styles, or you get a new artist coming in at number three and then disappearing to 80-something.”

John continued: “It’s depressing — there are a lot of good albums that deserve to be in the albums chart, like Juanita Euka, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen. What I want to know is why aren’t they there? Because of people like me!”

In recent years, John has made a point of collaborating with and offering aid to younger, up-and-coming artists Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, and Dua Lipa were featured on his 2021 album The Lockdown Sessions, and just last month, he teamed with rising UK indie rock group Yard Act for a new version of their single ‘100% Endurance’.

