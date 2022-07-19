Sam Fender debuts ‘Alright’ during Finsbury Park concert









Sam Fender gave his new single ‘Alright’ its live debut during his headline Finsbury Park gig on Friday. See some of the footage and the setlist from the show below.

The Geordie singer-songwriter played the largest gig of his career to date last Friday night at the North London park, where he was joined by Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna and Beabadoobee, among others.

At the show, Fender played a host of tracks from his albums Seventeen Going Under and Hypersonic Missiles, as well as giving ‘Alright’ its emphatic live debut.

‘Alright’ was lifted from some of the recording sessions for his second album, Seventeen Going Under, released in 2021. The newly released single is a brooding and reflective indie excursion that advances with jangly lead and rhythm guitar runs that accentuate Fender’s confident and soaring vocals as he sings: “We’re alright, we’re alright/It’s time to put the world to rights.”

“‘Alright’ is one of the first tracks from the Seventeen Going Under era,” Fender shared in a recent statement. “It was always a favourite of mine and somehow didn’t make the record. It’s about growing up and the theme of cheating death.”

Last month, Fender finally made his Glastonbury debut after three years of Covid-19 cancellation. The indie icon was set to make his Glastonbury debut in the John Peel tent in 2019 before he was forced to pull out due to illness. “Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to return next year,” he wrote at the time.

Little did he know, the mother of all pandemics was brewing and ready to decimate everyone’s plans for the next two years. Alas, all was put to rights as he stepped triumphantly onto the Pyramid Stage this year.

“Me and the boys have never been here before, never been here as punters, never played before and now we’re doing it all in one day,” Fender told the crowd during his energetic performance.

Later this month, Fender will head out on a run of headlining US tour dates and festival performances before opening for Florence + the Machine.

Watch Sam Fender’s live debut performance of ‘Alright’ below.