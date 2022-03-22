Sam Fender brings ‘Seventeen Going Under’ to kick off UK tour









Sam Fender brought his latest album Seventeen Going Under to Nottingham on Sunday night (March 20th) showcasing three tracks from the record for the first time.

The North Shields singer-songwriter kicked off his UK tour at the Motorpoint Arena playing a series of tracks from his new record, including the title track, ‘Mantra’, ‘Get You Down’ and ‘Spit Of You’.

He also debuted ‘The Dying Light’, ‘The Leveller’ and ‘Paradigms’. Elsewhere, Fender played a host of hits from his debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ including the title track, ‘Will We Talk’ and ‘Play God’ in a blinding performance that leaves much to be excited about ahead of the forthcoming dates.

Fender’s UK and European arena tour continued with a performance last night in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena. Then he is set to move south with two dates at London’s Wembley Arena set for early April after a trip to Ireland at the end of March.

Following his run of arena dates, he will play his biggest show yet at Finsbury Park in London this summer. Support will come from the likes of Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee and Goat Girl.

Meanwhile, Fender recently discussed how kids who bullied him at sixth form are now asking him to play their weddings, to which he had a blunt reply.

“There was a corner of the common room that they used to call peasants’ corner, and that’s where I used to sit,” he recalled. “But they’re all asking us to play their weddings now. And I subsequently tell them all to fuck off. It’s wonderful.”

Fender will also appear at a number of UK festivals, including Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Tramlines.

See his full list of upcoming tour dates below.

MARCH 2022

24th – 3Arena, Dublin

26th – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

27th – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

30th – Centre, Brighton

APRIL 2022

1st – SSE Arena Wembley, London

2nd – SSE Arena Wembley, London

5th – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

6th – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

MAY 2022

3rd – Halle 622, Zurich

5th – AFAS, Amsterdam

7th – MEH, Dusseldorf

9th – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt

12th – Zenith, Munich

13th – Max Shmelling Halle, Berlin

27th – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

JUNE 2022

3rd – Emirates Stadium, London (w/ The Killers)

4th – Emirates Stadium, London (w/ The Killers)

14th – Malahide Castle, Dublin (w/ The Killers)

15th – Malahide Castle, Dublin (w/ The Killers)

24th-26th – Glastonbury Festival

JULY 2022

6th – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

8th – TRNMT Festival, Glasgow

15th – Finsbury Park, London

22nd – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

23rd – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

Watch some of the footage from the first night of Sam Fender’s current tour at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Sunday night below.