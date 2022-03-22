Sam Fender brings ‘Seventeen Going Under’ to kick off UK tour

Sam Fender brought his latest album Seventeen Going Under to Nottingham on Sunday night (March 20th) showcasing three tracks from the record for the first time.
The North Shields singer-songwriter kicked off his UK tour at the Motorpoint Arena playing a series of tracks from his new record, including the title track, ‘Mantra’, ‘Get You Down’ and ‘Spit Of You’.
He also debuted ‘The Dying Light’, ‘The Leveller’ and ‘Paradigms’. Elsewhere, Fender played a host of hits from his debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ including the title track, ‘Will We Talk’ and ‘Play God’ in a blinding performance that leaves much to be excited about ahead of the forthcoming dates.
Fender’s UK and European arena tour continued with a performance last night in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena. Then he is set to move south with two dates at London’s Wembley Arena set for early April after a trip to Ireland at the end of March.
Following his run of arena dates, he will play his biggest show yet at Finsbury Park in London this summer. Support will come from the likes of Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee and Goat Girl.
Meanwhile, Fender recently discussed how kids who bullied him at sixth form are now asking him to play their weddings, to which he had a blunt reply.
“There was a corner of the common room that they used to call peasants’ corner, and that’s where I used to sit,” he recalled. “But they’re all asking us to play their weddings now. And I subsequently tell them all to fuck off. It’s wonderful.”
Fender will also appear at a number of UK festivals, including Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Tramlines.
See his full list of upcoming tour dates below.
MARCH 2022
24th – 3Arena, Dublin
26th – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow
27th – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
30th – Centre, Brighton
APRIL 2022
1st – SSE Arena Wembley, London
2nd – SSE Arena Wembley, London
5th – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
6th – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
MAY 2022
3rd – Halle 622, Zurich
5th – AFAS, Amsterdam
7th – MEH, Dusseldorf
9th – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt
12th – Zenith, Munich
13th – Max Shmelling Halle, Berlin
27th – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough
JUNE 2022
3rd – Emirates Stadium, London (w/ The Killers)
4th – Emirates Stadium, London (w/ The Killers)
14th – Malahide Castle, Dublin (w/ The Killers)
15th – Malahide Castle, Dublin (w/ The Killers)
24th-26th – Glastonbury Festival
JULY 2022
6th – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
8th – TRNMT Festival, Glasgow
15th – Finsbury Park, London
22nd – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield
23rd – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire
Watch some of the footage from the first night of Sam Fender’s current tour at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Sunday night below.