See Florence + The Machine cover John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’









Florence + The Machine have shared a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’, which the group performed during their recent set on SiriusXM. The hit single, released in 1971 on Lennon’s Imagine album, featured alongside tracks from the band’s new album Dance Fever.

Released last month, Dance Fever managed to beat Kendrick Lamar’s Mr Morale & The Big Steppers and bag the top spot in the UK charts. The new LP is the band’s fourth UK Number One album, following their 2009 debut Lungs, its follow-up Ceremonials, and 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful.

In an 8.8 review of Dance Fever, Far Out wrote: “Dance Fever is sprinkled with magic. It’s a fairytale. A storybook. More than anything, it’s an album that feels complete. Welch leaves no stone unturned in the realm of musical yearning. She spends time delivering on the highs and the lows. Dance Fever is a record of love and patience, and it’s worth every moment it takes to listen.”

Lennon began writing ‘Jealous Guy’ back in 1968 ahead of The White Album. However, it wasn’t until John went solo that the track would be released. The song wasn’t released as a single in Lennon’s lifetime but became an international hit in 1981 when Roxy Music released their own cover version. After the single reached Number One in the UK and Australia, Lennon’s own version was reissued and subsequently charted in the US and the UK. You can check out Florence + The Machine’s acoustic cover below.

Florence Welch and company will be embarking on a headline tour of the UK and Ireland in November. Prior to that, the group will be burning a trail across North America, performing with Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese breakfast and Wet Leg on select dates. You can see the full tour schedule below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

10 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

20 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

23 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

12 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

14 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

NOVEMBER 2022

14 – Accor Arena, Paris

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – The O2, London

19 – The O2, London

21 – BIC, Bournemouth

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Arena, Dublin