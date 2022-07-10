Taika Waititi wanted Kate Bush music for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ before ‘Stranger Things’ "ruined it"









Stranger Things skyrocketed 1980s icon Kate Bush to the top of the charts with the inclusion of her 1985 hit, ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’, in the season four soundtrack last month. It has now been revealed that Taika Waititi planned to use Bush’s music as part of his Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder before Stranger Things “ruined” it.

Since the Duffer Brothers managed to persuade Bush to grant them access to her 1985 hit, 1980s nostalgia has hit the roof, but if Waititi were to follow suit, it might have an inverse effect. After all, you can’t have two bites of the cherry.

Seemingly a little sore that the Duffer Brothers beat him to it, Waititi gave his opinions on the hit Netflix sci-fi drama in a recent interview with NME. “You mean how they ruined Kate Bush?” Waititi said.

Waititi went on to maintain that he is a huge fan of both Bush and Stranger Things but resented the way the show brought some of his favourite music into the mainstream.

“I love that show, but as someone who feels a real ownership of Kate Bush music … I’m really annoyed!” he said. “I’ve become one of those old arseholes who’s like: ‘These kids never listened to Kate Bush, they’ve heard one song on a TV show! They don’t know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!’”

So, as it turns out, Waititi wasn’t just conscious of seeming like he had copied Stranger Things. Like many older fans of Bush’s, the director feels a certain entitlement to her music.

“Yeah, there were a bunch of Kate Bush songs I wanted to have in there,” he continued when asked about his original plans for the film’s soundtrack. “We were gonna have ‘This Woman’s Work’, which was gonna be great for [a scene with] Natalie Portman’s character.”

Nobody should get their hopes up about ‘This Woman’s Work’ or ‘Running Up That Hill’ being included in Waititi’s director’s cut either. The filmmaker responded to some Marvel fans who have been tense with anticipation for Disney to release his “Waititi Cut” but made it clear that he has no interest in such a project.

“I’ve been thinking about director’s cuts,” he said. “I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, ‘ah you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!’ It’s not good, at four and a half hours. There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it.”

Watch the official trailer for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder below.