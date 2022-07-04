Metallica song ‘Master Of Puppets’ rises the charts after ‘Stranger Things’ treatment









Following Kate Bush’s rejuvenated chart success with her 1985 hit song ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ after it was used in the Netflix original series Stranger Things, Metallica are beginning to see similar trends.

The Metallica classic ‘Master of Puppets’ was originally released in 1986 and has now been given new life thanks to the immensely popular sci-fi drama series. It has been 36 years since the heavy metal hit was released as the only single from the album of the same name.

The song was the first-ever metal track to be officially selected by the Library of Congress for preservation, but now it seems its appearance on Stranger Things is doing just the same.

The intense thrash metal music accompanies lyrics that frontman James Hetfield explained: “Deals pretty much with drugs. How things get switched around, instead of you controlling what you’re taking and doing, it’s drugs controlling you.”

Season four’s dramatic finale aired on July 1st, and in just 72 hours, the song has taken itself to number 43 on Spotify’s global charts. Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ is sitting much higher up, which still tops the charts a month from the first part of season four.

This pattern of chart resurgence is a testament to both the power of streaming platforms and, of course, the timeless quality of music that blessed us during the 1980s. It seems no other TV series is quite so influential on a global scale as Netflix’s Stranger Things at the moment.

‘Master of Puppets’ has also become one of the most “loved” songs on last.fm in the past week, sitting at third on the music statistics aggregator’s charts.

Earlier this year, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, featured Nirvana’s 1991 hit ‘Something In The Way’ and saw the song receive a similar pampering in the charts.

Stranger Things season four part two is now available to stream on Netflix.