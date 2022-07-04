‘Running Up That Hill’ generates $2.3 million for Kate Bush following ‘Stranger Things’









It has been reported that Art pop singer Kate Bush has pulled in a cool $2.3 million in streaming revenue from her 1985 single ‘Running Up That Hill’ and its recent inclusion on the season four soundtrack of Netflix’s smash-hit show Stranger Things.

The lead single from Bush’s fifth studio album, Hounds of Love, has seen a massive resurgence in popularity, especially amongst the younger audiences of the show, prompting a new wave of adoring fans.

Now entering its third week at number one, ‘Running Up that Hill’ (or ‘RUTH’ as Bush affectionately calls it) was recently the most streamed song on the planet. Bush is also rumoured to net most of the reported figure, seeing as she owns the copyrights to her recordings.

“I can’t believe it, […] it’s all starting to feel a bit surreal,” Bush wrote on her website in response to her success. She added, “I’d only seen the scenes that directly involved the use of the track and so I didn’t know how the story would evolve or build. I was so delighted that the Duffer Brothers wanted to use RUTH for Max’s totem but now having seen the whole of this last series, I feel deeply honoured that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller coaster journey. I can’t imagine the amount of hard work that’s gone into making something on this scale. I am in awe. They’ve made something really spectacular.”

With the new success of the track, perhaps this may urge Bush to perform live once again following her 2014 Before the Dawn Tour, a 22-date residency at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, the first time she had performed live in 35 years.

There is undoubtedly a fresh energy surrounding Bush amongst her new young fans, an energy she admits, “that’s being generated by the audiences right now. An energy that feels very special, unique and quite frankly, bloody moving.”