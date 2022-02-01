Wet Leg share new video for single 'Oh No'









Back at the tail end of 2021, UK indie rockers Wet Leg dropped two new songs to cap off one of the most exciting upstart years from a new band in a long time. After seeing a huge response to their first two single, ‘Chaise Longue’ and ‘Wet Dream’, the duo released a video for their latest single ‘Too Late Now’ as a goodbye to their year of dominance.

But that single came with a double A side, if that’s even still a concept anymore. Even though ‘Too Late Now’ got its own video, the band released two songs that day, with the other being ‘Oh No’, another sardonic kick back at the anxieties of checking your phone and getting lost in the scroll.

Now, to bring the song to life, the band has released a new video for ‘Oh No’, featuring a large string of comments that the band has gotten on their videos over the past few months. Like all of the other Wet Leg videos, this one was self-directed by the group and features them in their native Isle of Wight wearing coats that make them look uncannily like sheepdogs.

“It’s been a pretty wild ride for us these past few months, we never really thought much past actually making music and playing gigs,” lead singer Rhian Teasdale explains in a press release. “It’s quite an odd thing to suddenly open yourself to so much criticism and praise alike. The comments that complete strangers will leave on our videos are so funny and range wildly in sentiment.”

“Although we know it is bad for us to read them and we try to avoid it, sometimes it’s irresistible when you’re on your own; the 3am doom scroll really gets you,” Teasdale continues. “For this video, we have obsessively selected our favourite bits from the comments sections across our socials, the good, the bad, the ugly and have repurposed them to make something new – it has been quite cathartic actually.”

“The video was shot on the Isle of Wight at the bottom of a chairlift that you can take from the top of the cliff,” Teasdale adds. “The rope costume – made by costume designer Kate Tabor – weighed an absolute tonne and it took three of us to carry it down the cliff to shoot. We’d each grab onto a limb, and after 20 minutes of heavy lifting managed to get it down the steep steps leading to the beach. We’re thinking of starting it up as a work-out class for alternative types.”

Wet Leg are on an absolute roll right now: their self-titled debut LP is done and ready to drop in April. The group are currently touring around their native UK, where every single concert is sold out. Soon they’ll make their way over to America, where hopefully they can stay on schedule without having to cancel due to Covid. That’s just my personal gripes: the last two shows I was supposed to see were Lomelda at DC9 and Best Coast ft. Rosie Tucker at the 9:30 Club, but both were cancelled about a week before. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous about the same thing happening with Wet Leg, which is easily my most anticipated live show in the next couple of months, but only time will tell.

Check out the new video for ‘Oh No’ down below. Wet Leg is set to drop on April 8th, 2022.