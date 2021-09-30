Wet Leg share brand new single 'Wet Dream'







Wet Leg - 'Wet Dream' 8

Isle of Wight newcomers Wet Leg have just dropped their second single, ‘Wet Dream’.

‘Wet Dream’ follows the duo’s debut ‘Chaise Longue’, a song that almost gave me a full-on identity crisis when I first reviewed it. Was it good? Was it bad? Was I not giving it enough credit? Was I giving it too much credit? Was I thinking about this too much? (At least that question has a definitive answer). I suppose that’s what good art should do, and I’ve come to harbour a certain fondness for ‘Chaise Longue’ in all its tongue-in-cheek ridiculousness.

Keeping the “wet” theme going, ‘Wet Dream’ is far more melodic and indie rock-based than ‘Chaise Longue’. For one, there’s actual singing instead of monotone raps about dick jokes and Mean Girls references.

There are still plenty of sexual references, as if the title didn’t make that obvious, but also allusions to owning Buffalo 66 on DVD and licking windscreens on cars. I’ve made the full transition from put off to fully intrigued by the barrage of bizarre lyrical content that makes up these two songs.

“‘Wet Dream’ is a breakup song,” band member Rhian Teasdale explains. “It came about when one of my ex’s went through a stage of texting me after we’d broken up telling me that ‘he had a dream about me’.”

‘Wet Dream’ doesn’t just make me enjoy Wet Leg more, but it also gives me some retrospective enjoyment out of ‘Chaise Longue’ now that I feel like I have a better sense of what the band is like. The real question is when are we getting more?

There’s no immediate sign of an LP or EP on the horizon, but the duo have been playing full sets of originals at festivals and gigs over the past few months, and will continue to do so as they support Inhaler over the next few weeks. For now, ‘Wet Dream’ will have to suffice.

Check out the video for ‘Wet Dream’ down below.

