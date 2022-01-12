The classic indie film referenced in Wet Leg song 'Wet Dream'









Wet Leg have swiftly ascended to a position as one of music’s most exciting young bands. Despite only having four officially released songs to their name, the hype is palpable for their upcoming self-titled debut LP, which is set for an April 8th release.

One of the reasons is that all four of their current tracks have their own appeal. While establishing a familiar goofy and slightly sarcastic sound, tracks like ‘Chaise Lounge’ and ‘Oh No’ revel in the duo’s warped sense of humour. Every once in a while, it’s easy to trace back where the band picked up that humour: ‘Chaise Longue’ features a direct lift from Mean Girls, while ‘Too Late Now’ gives a posted middle finger to both MTV and the BBC.

But it’s in ‘Wet Dream’, the band’s second single, where a strange reference gets busted out: “You said: ‘Baby do you want to come home with me / I got Buffalo ’66 on DVD.'” Not the most foolproof move of the modern-day, it’s a strange point reference for an appropriately surreal and… let’s call it an intimate song.

But what is Buffalo ’66? Well, it’s a 1998 indie film written, directed, and starring Vincent Gallo. Remember Vincent Gallo? The would-be auteur whose career pretty much tanked after The Brown Bunny was met with confusion and revulsion. Gallo picked a fight with Roger Ebert, which is never a good idea, and just kind of looked like an asshat for a while. Then he supported Donald Trump and made a bunch of racist and anti-Semitic comments. Basically, he’s a troll that could have been a decent actor if he wasn’t so obsessed with his own self-aggrandising stature.

That makes Buffalo ’66 a great reference point in ‘Wet Dream’ when this hapless central character thinks he’s good enough to be thinking about singer Rhian Teasdale while he’s… practising self-service. Actually, euphemisms about masturbation are even grosser than just saying masturbation, so let’s not go down that route. In any case, this is an idiot who has got quite a bit of nerve.

But that could have been keyed into by his selection of movies. Buffalo ’66 isn’t even that bad of a film, but it’s definitely from a person worthy of revulsion. The guy in ‘Wet Dream’ doesn’t seem too far removed from that same type of person.