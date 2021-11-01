Wet Leg bring 'Chaise Longue' to 'Later... with Jools Holland'









In the pantheon of British TV that I ravenously ate up as a teenager desperate to get some scope of the wider world outside my suburban Maryland existence, Later… with Jools Holland proved to be an essential programme in my development. It’s the place where I first saw acts like Chvrches, Slaves, Kacey Musgraves, Royal Blood, and Hurray for the Riff Raff, kickstarting the idea in my head that maybe there was something worth looking for in modern music after all (I didn’t stray very far from The Beatles or Led Zeppelin in my teenage years).

Especially in America, where music-centred variety shows are virtually non-existent, Later… still provides essential exposure for a variety of up and coming acts for those that are willing to look for it (or subscribe to BBC America). How else would a kid in a flyover state be exposed to the wonderfully combative nature of Britain’s finest indie-rock duo, Wet Leg?

I’ve come a long way on Wet Leg, specifically with regards to their song ‘Chaise Longue’. As you can see from my initial assessment, I hated the song on my first listen. But then something funny happened: I couldn’t stop listening to it. By the time I wrote that review, I wasn’t quite on the bandwagon, but I knew that it wasn’t worthy of the revulsion I initially greeted it with. And then it played in an endless loop in my head for about a month, by which point I had to admit defeat and acknowledge that it’s a great song.

Hopefully, you didn’t have to go through that much soul searching in order to enjoy ‘Chaise Longue’, because I gather that it’s the kind of song that’s way more fun when you just like it immediately. It’s even better live, as you can see in the band’s recent appearance on Later… where they perform the song from the comfort of what looks like a pretty swanky living room/pub standing room, a far cry from the dilapidated country house of their first two videos.

Seeing the ascension of Wet Leg in real-time has been fascinating. A few months ago, the group had no publicly released music. Now, they have millions of streams on Spotify and are taking some prominent festival slots in 2022. They still only have two songs you can listen to on streaming services, but if their live footage is anything to go on, they have an entire album’s worth of material ready to go. When will we get that new material? Your guess is as good as mine, but for right now, let’s all just kick back and enjoy the Mean Girls-referencing rollick of ‘Chaise Longue’.

Check out the performance of ‘Chaise Longue’ on Later… with Jools Holland down below.