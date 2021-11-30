Wet Leg announce debut alongside two new songs









Wet Leg have launched the details of their forthcoming debut album by releasing two brand new singles, ‘Too Late Now’ and ‘Oh No’.

The pair are set to release their self-titled debut via Domino on April 8th next year. As they currently gear up for the release and heading up the seven-day celebration of the UK’s independent venues will run from January 31st up until February 6th next year as Independent Venue Week as ambassadors for 2022.

‘Too Late Now’ recently became the third single released by the group so far. As one half of the duo, Rhian Teasdale, said: “It is about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life would look the way it does and I guess this song reflects on some of the pressures and pulls of life.”

Later adding: “Sometimes I get really inside my head and everything can feel very overwhelming. I think this song is about accepting that life can feel a bit shit from time to time.”

Before positing: “Maybe don’t indulge that thought too much though. Just take some time for yourself. Take a breath. Have a bath. It might make you feel a bit better.”

The album is available for pre-order in a range of different formats, from a bumper clear vinyl edition to a standard 12”, cassette, CD and digitally, which you can view by clicking here. You can also find the tracklisting and two new singles from the record below.

1. ‘Being In Love’

2. ‘Chaise Longue’

3. ‘Angelica’

4. ‘I Don’t Wanna Go Out’

5. ‘Wet Dream’

6. ‘Convincing’

7. ‘Loving You’

8. ‘Ur Mum’

9. ‘Oh No’

10. ‘Piece Of Shit+’

11. ‘Supermarket’

12. ‘Too Late Now’