Wet leg make US TV debut with 'Chaise Longue'









If you’re even the slightest bit interested in music, you’ll likely have heard of Wet Leg. The UK duo has gone from strength to strength this year, and now they’ve made their US television debut with a performance of their viral hit ‘Chaise Longue’ on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Hailing from the Isle of Wight, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, both on vocals and guitar, took to the Late Night stage for a rendition of ‘Chaise Longue’ with all the dry wit and ecstatic energy that has made the single a breakout hit. Combining furious guitar lines and a hefty dose of the post-punk sing-speak that has come to define UK underground music for the last year or so (see Dry Cleaning), it’ll be interesting to see what US audiences make of Wet Leg.

The duo’s performance on Late Night forms part of a string of dates in support of their upcoming debut album, for which ‘Chaise Longue’ serves as the lead single. As a result, they’ve made all manner of TV appearances to cement their name in the public consciousness, taking their blend of wry, angular guitar music to Jools Holland and NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut is slated for April 8th, 2022 via Domino. Alongside ‘Chaise Longue’, listeners will also find ‘Too Late Now’ and ‘Oh no’, all of which the band are currently touring in the United States. UK audiences will have to sit tight, with Wet Leg set to debut new material during their eight-date UK tour in April. The following summer will likely see them dominate the festival circuit, with performances at next year’s Eurosonic Noorderslag and Isle Of Wight Festival all lined up.

Elsewhere, Wet Leg have been made ambassadors for Independent Venue Week. The long-running event, which celebrates the importance of grassroots music venues in the UK, will return in 2022, taking place from January 31st to February 6th. The band were also nominated for the BBC’s Sound of 2022 award, which sees them pitched against the likes of Yard Act, PinkPantheress, and Baby Queen. The winner will be revealed in January.

Opening up about their rise to fame, Wet Leg’s Hester Chambers said: “We could have never predicted this. We do feel really lucky – but we still have no idea what’s happening. I think we’re just going to live in the moment as much as we can. I just can’t imagine things ever getting better than they are now.”

See the performance, below.