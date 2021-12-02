Wet Leg make debut appearance on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’









Wet Leg have not only launched the details of their forthcoming debut album by releasing two brand new singles, ‘Too Late Now’ and ‘Oh No’, they have also taken to the NPR offices to partake in the iconic Tiny Desk series for the first time.

The Isle of Wight duo delivered a stunning four-track laidback set in promotion of the album for the legendary YouTube series Home Concerts edition which you can catch below.

The pair are set to release their self-titled debut via Domino on April 8th next year. As they currently gear up for the release and heading up the seven-day celebration of the UK’s independent venues will run from January 31st up until February 6th next year as Independent Venue Week as ambassadors for 2022.

‘Too Late Now’ recently became the third single released by the group so far. As one half of the duo, Rhian Teasdale, said: “It is about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life would look the way it does and I guess this song reflects on some of the pressures and pulls of life.”

Later adding: “Sometimes I get really inside my head and everything can feel very overwhelming. I think this song is about accepting that life can feel a bit shit from time to time.”

Before positing: “Maybe don’t indulge that thought too much though. Just take some time for yourself. Take a breath. Have a bath. It might make you feel a bit better.”

The album is available for pre-order in a range of different formats, from a bumper clear vinyl edition to a standard 12”, cassette, CD and digitally, which you can view by clicking here.