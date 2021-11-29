Wet Leg release brand new song 'Too Late Now'









Wet Leg - 'Too Late Now' 8.5

Isle of Wight’s best contribution to the indie rock scene this year, Wet Leg, have returned for one final single to cap off their monster 2021, ‘Too Late Now’.

Wet Leg are officially the leading candidates for Best New Artist of 2021. Over the course of just a few months, and just a few tunes, the English duo have catapulted themselves from almost complete obscurity to being one of indie rock’s most exciting young acts.

First, it was the bass heavy, Mean Girls-referencing infectiousness of ‘Chaise Lounge’, which is in easy contention for song of the year. Then it was an avalanche, including the announcement of a headlining UK tour in 2022 and their crowning as ambassadors of the UK’s Independent Venue Week all before the release of their second single, ‘Wet Dream’.

Now we get one more example of why Wet Leg are making the rounds as one of the premier bands to watch in 2022. More spacey and sow-burning than their previous two singles, ‘Too Late Now’ is one of those songs that keeps increasing and intensity until it eventually crescendos in a burst of crashing drums and overlapping vocals. It’s all very exciting and another winner from a band who is three for three on their first three singles.

The video for ‘Too Late Now’ finally finds the band transported away from the countryside and into the sprawling city, but appropriately the two leaders and their three band members come off as aliens with their spa-ready get-ups and bizarre demeanours. Thankfully they eventually find themselves back to the open expanses of the country, back where the Wet Leg magic started in the first place.

So now we’ve got three great tunes, which sets up Wet Leg in a prime position for a full-length LP in 2022. There haven’t been any details, or even any indication that an album is forthcoming, but if nothing else the girls in Wet Leg can rest easy knowing that they probably had the most sterling 2021 of any indie rock band. Now on to the new year.

Check out the video for ‘Too Late Now’ down below.