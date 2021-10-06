Wet Leg announce a run of Spring 2022 UK headline dates









The Isle of Wight’s favourite duo, Wet Leg, have finally announced details of a 2022 UK headline tour. Signed to the esteemed label Domino, home of Arctic Monkeys and Blood Orange, the band are currently on the road with Irish indie act Inhaler, who are famously fronted by Elijah Hewson, son of U2 frontman Bono.

This tour with Inhaler precedes stints in support of Sports Team, Willie J Healey and Shame before they embark on three already announced UK headline shows later this year.

The band announced the new nine-date UK headline tour, which will kick off in spring 2022. The tour will start on 16th April in Newcastle and end on 27th April at Portsmouth’s respected Wedgewood Rooms. The tour also includes a huge show at London venue Scala, situated in King’s Cross.

In addition to travelling the length and breadth of the UK, in what clearly is an exhilarating time for the band, they are scheduled to play four nights across the pond over in the US in December. Tickets for the Spring tour go on sale this Friday (8th October), with the pre-sale, which is available to those already pn the band’s mailing list, starting today. Subscribe here.

The pair, Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale met whilst studying at music college, and both played in separate local bands before forming Wet Leg. They recently released the single ‘Wet Dream’ to widespread acclaim.

“‘Wet Dream’ is a breakup song,” band member Rhian Teasdale explained. “It came about when one of my ex’s went through a stage of texting me after we’d broken up telling me that ‘he had a dream about me’.”

Although there’s no immediate sign of an LP on the horizon, surely the news of the Spring tour will be enough to sate the thirst of the growing Wet Leg fanbase. For now, the singles ‘Wet Dream’ and ‘Chaise Longue‘ will have to suffice, but it is shaping up to be a brilliant period for the band.

Listen to ‘Wet dream’ below.

