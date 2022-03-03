Slipknot have cancelled upcoming shows in Russia









American heavy-metal outfit Slipknot have announced that they will not honour their concerts in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus in response to the ongoing war. The band will almost certainly proceed with the rest of the European tour dates as planned.

“We had looked forward to reuniting with our fans in these incredible cities, coming back together after global lockdown. But we take this step in support of our community and in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, for whom the struggle continues, in a new and more terrible form,” the band revealed in their statement.

Slipknot is not the only band who have made it clear that they will not support Russia during this strange juncture in European history. Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler, feeling that this is the traits of a vicious dictator looking to take revenge. Spotify has said their Moscow offices will be closed “indefinitely”, as the organisation are currently exploring additional ideas to follow in the future.

Louis Tomlinson, Nick Cave and Franz Ferdinand have cancelled their upcoming shows in Russia, feeling that they cannot support a country invading a neighbouring land. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that Russia would no longer be allowed to participate in this year’s Eurovision song contest, because of the land’s shabby treatment of Ukraine.

The Royal Opera House has decided to go ahead and cancel a planned residency by Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet, which is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious companies in the world. The Royal Opera House has apologised for the cancellation but cannot proceed with the planned dates during the escalating conflict.

Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney posted a photo on his Facebook page from 2008, flying the Ukrainian flag in Independence Square. The bassist said he was sending love and support to the country at this tricky point in their history. The conflict is still going on at this moment in time.