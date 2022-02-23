Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks says she has a music taste few would expect









Stevie Nicks has had a career spanning five decades over which music has developed dramatically. As she trailblazed a new form of pop-rock in the late 1970s with Fleetwood Mac, she seemed to be drawing inspiration from all the right places. Her earliest influence was Joni Mitchell. After hearing Mitchell’s unique and fascinating vocals in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, Nicks had decided that her dream was to become a singer. At around the same time, Crosby, Stills and Nash inspired the young Nicks to want to be in a folk-influenced group that harmonised in their vocals.

However, despite her more obvious influences from her youth, it transpires that she tends to listen to a lot of different music these days and has recently explained that her music taste is “crazy” and “unexpected”. Nicks delved into some of the details of her current tastes in music in a 2020 interview with Vogue. She piled praise on her new best friend, Harry Styles and said that she loved his album Fine Line, but then also expressed her love for Miley Cyrus and Haim while explaining that she likes to keep up with the times and feel current by taking younger artists under her wing.

Discussing the modern acts she enjoys, Nicks explained, “I’m inspired by them. I’m inspired that Miley wants to make music with me. I’m inspired that the Haim girls are my biggest fans—and I theirs. A lot of these kids are making the amazing records I’ve been waiting for them to make.”

“I’m not like other 72-year-olds. I listen to current music because I want to be current. When people find out how old I am versus the music I’m listening to, they think it doesn’t gel at all. I’ve been collecting musical knowledge since I was in the fourth grade listening to the singles my grandfather used to bring home.”

“I listened to Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers until the sixth grade when R&B radio became Top 40. I said goodbye country and hello R&B, so it’s not like I’m ever stuck on one thing. What I love about Harry is that he’s very old school but still modern. And that’s kinda like me.”

In 2019, Harry Styles inducted Stevie Nicks into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She became the first woman to have been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, the first time had been with Fleetwood Mac, and then in 2019, she was inducted again for her outstanding solo career. Watch the induction ceremony below.