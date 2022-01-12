Coachella confirms Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West as headliners









Harry Styles will be joining Billie Eilish and Kanye West as one of the co-headliners of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Eilish and West had already been confirmed as headliners in the past few days, and now they will be joined by the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ superstar.

Variety has also confirmed that Swedish House Mafia will be performing at the festival. My own sources tell me that SHM have actually been reformed for close to four years now, and that they have a new album coming out this year called Paradise Again. All of the above is news to me.

The Variety article also comes complete with a rumour that Styles may drop some new music before his appearance at the festival, but at this point, it’s just that: a rumour. If true, it would represent Styles’ first new music since 2019’s Fine Line and its respective horde of singles.

Eilish remains the youngest headliner to ever be featured at Coachella, at just 20 years old. West had previously headlined the festival in 2011, while Styles will make his debut as a headliner.

This announcement now makes it official that none of the original 2021 Coachella headliners will actually appear at the rescheduled 2022 edition of the festival. Frank Ocean has rescheduled his planned headlining slot for 2023, while Rage Against the Machine backed out as they continue to re-plot their upcoming reunion tour. Travis Scott was the third planned headliner, but his actions during the Astroworld Festival late last year has effectively made him persona non grata when it comes to festival appearances.

If you want tickets to this year’s Coachella, well too bad! The two-weekend long festival, set to take place April 15th-17th and April 22nd-24th, is already sold out. Better luck getting your Omicron infection somewhere else, folks. You don’t need to be vaccinated to enter the festival. Just a negative test within 72 hours will do, meaning that Coachella 2022 is set to be the year’s most fun superspreader event.