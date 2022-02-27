Stevie Nicks compares Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler









Stevie Nicks, like so many others, has taken to social media to express her anger at Russian leader Vladimir Putin, going so far as to compare the president to the leader of the Nazi regime, Adolf Hitler.

The former Fleetwood Mac singer shared a photo of a beautiful hand-painted box she recieved from a Ukranian artist. Posting the photo on her social media channels, Nicks explained: “At 4am this morning, me and a friend sent a message to a lady in Ukraine who sent us a beautiful hand-painted box – to thank her again and check up on her after watching the news all night – she immediately wrote back that she was home and still fine”.

Nicks continued: “At 4:45am she wrote us back that she was now – ‘just trying to escape’; that changed everything. Now I know someone, an innocent person, who is having her freedom taken from her. I have been crying ever since. My mom said to me after 9-11 – don’t forget what your father and I were fighting for; don’t forget it… (I am glad she isn’t here to see this.)”

Nicks then made a startling comparison, adding: “This is Hitler coming back to haunt us. In one evening – until now, an entire sovereign country has been full-on – invaded. How dare he. My heart is broken for our new friend, and for the people of Ukraine, I am so, so sorry. Love and prayers for them, Stevie Nicks.”

While the comparison is certainly shocking, Nicks isn’t the only one to have drawn a line between Putin and Hitler. With the words “War In Europe” on everyone’s lips, it’s easy to make the leap. The irony is, of course, that one of Putin’s apparent ambitions for his invasion is the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine.

In Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg, photos of graffiti reading ‘Adolf Putin’ have emerged. At the same time, anti-war protests have flared up in key Russian cities, which have so far led to thousands of arrests. As it stands, the conflict in Ukraine looks set not only to divide Russia from Western powers but to divide the Russian people as well.