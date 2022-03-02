Slipknot's Corey Taylor reveals his favourite Metallica Song









Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has finally revealed his favourite song by those pioneering metal-heads, Metallica. The singer was taking part in a 45-minute Q&A session with fans during the Mad Monster Party convention when he announced that his favourite Metallica Track is ‘Disposable Heroes’ from the 1986 album Master Of Puppets.

Explaining why he holds the song so close to his heart, Taylor said: “That song…you guys have got to remember, when that album came out [in 1986], I was young and I walked to buy the tape at the local Sam Goodie, which…is a fucking record store and a longer story than I want to get into.”

Alas, Taylor couldn’t resist elaborating: “So, I walked to the local mall to buy the tape at Sam Goodie. I had my fucking Walkman with me and I listened to it all the way…side one is a fucking clinic – such a clinic. Classic. So rad. I flipped the tape and that first song is fucking ‘Disposable Heroes’ and all of a sudden I just had my head ripped off.”

Taylor went on to add: “I was just like, ‘This is the greatest fucking song.’ That riff is so stupid rad. I can’t even fucking explain it. The song just kept building and building and building… yeah, to this day it’s my favourite fucking Metallica song. It’s so rad.”

Elsewhere, Taylor is set to feature on the new Ho99o9 album, which has been produced by Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. SKIN is set to arrive on March 11th vis Barker’s own DTA Records. Fans have already been treated to a preview of its opening track ‘Nuge Snight’, which was released back in February.

Ho99o9’s blend of hardcore punk and hip-hop has seen them garner an immense following since the release of their 2017 album ‘United States Of Horror. Back in July 2020, fans were treated to a new single, ‘Pigs Want Me Dead’, which they called “a stark reaction to the horrors and everyday effects of police brutality against the black community”.