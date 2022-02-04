Slipknot's "killer" new album is at the mixing stage









We already know that 2022 is set to be a year of great music. Now though, it just got a whole lot better as Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor revealed that the Des Moines band have finished working on their “killer” new album.

In an interview with SiriusXM‘s Eddie Trunk, Taylor revealed that the band’s seventh album is now at the mixing stage. He set the internet alight when he suggested that it could be released in “three months from now”, per a report in Kerrang!.

“The record is actually in the process of being mixed right now,” the frontman revealed. “Everything is finished, so it’s just being mixed right now, which is rad news. So it’s probably gonna take… I think it’s probably gonna be another three months [before it comes out].

He continued: “The artwork’s done. We just came up with the title. I’m not gonna tell you it right now. But we’re really stoked. So hopefully three months from now – well, less than that – we’ll get the single out, and then three months from now we’ll get the album out.”

What really excited Slipknot fans was Taylor’s assertion that the new album’s style will be like a “heavier version” of their 2004 classic Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses). The shock-metal veteran added: “It’s really killer, man”.

He said: “It’s darker than We Are Not Your Kind, but there’s a ton of melody. I’ve been telling everybody that it’s like a heavier version of ‘Vol. 3’. It’s got so many textures and layers.” Of the new album, he admitted: “I’m really, really excited for people to hear it”.

The news elucidates on Taylor’s statement last month when he claimed that the band would release a new album this year. On January 8th, he tweeted: “Big Shit Coming, 2022 edition”, before stating that a new album would be part of these plans.

This also followed Taylor explaining that the new record is “really good” and that he was “really, really stoked on it” in December last year. He even went as far as to say that he prefers it to We Are Not Your Kind.

To accompany the new record, Slipknot have also announced North American dates for their Knotfest Roadshow in Spring.

Listen to Slipknot ‘Duality’ below.