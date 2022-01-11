Corey Taylor confirms new Slipknot album will be released this year









Slipknot have caused quite a stir this week with the confirmation that their new album is set to be released later this year with the accompaniment of other “big shit”.

In true Corey Taylor style, the announcement was made by the frontman as he took to Twitter to state, “Big Shit Coming, 2022 edition” prior to confirming that the band’s much-awaited seventh album is soon to grace our ears.

Taylor has already stoked the fire ahead of the new album, stating: “I actually like this one more than I like We Are Not Your Kind, and I loved We Are Not Your Kind“.

The album had been all but polished off with only a couple more tracks to be recorded back in August 2021 when Taylor was diagnosed with Covid-19 and had to take a break. But these recent developments along with the release of the new song ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ in December, which debuted live at Knotfest LA, suggest we are closing in fast on a release date.

The release of the new album can be expected in the first half of the year with the statement last month that the new album would be produced at the beginning of 2022 and released “two or three months after”.

It appears Taylor has been very busy in the past few months with recent hints toward coming developments with regard to his new dark comedy film Zombie Versus Ninja.

Big Shit Coming, 2022 edition: ZvN updates, SK album, secret ‘homecoming’ plans, etc. Stay Tuned!

“Hold On To Your Butts”- Franklin D. Roosevelt — PANDEMIC! AT THE DISCO (@CoreyTaylorRock) January 8, 2022