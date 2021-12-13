Slipknot's Corey Taylor to star in upcoming horror film 'Rucker'









It has been revealed that Corey Taylor, famed vocalist of Slipknot, will star in a new horror film about a serial killer trucker. The aptly titled Rucker tells the story of a truck driver-cum-serial killer who agrees to be the subject of a documentary not knowing that the filmmaker is looking to explore their own murderous nature. The film will see Taylor star as the titular serial killer’s highway companion, Taco Tuesday.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the blood-thirsty ‘Rucker’ has been on the road for more than 30 years in pursuit of his victims. However, when he comes across Maggie, a filmmaker, he becomes the subject of a documentary about truckers. What Maggie doesn’t know is that she’s about to be recruited to, as the synopsis puts it, “complete his masterpiece, a connect-the-dots roadmap portrait of his ex-wife comprised of the women he’s killed who resemble her.”

Slated for release on January 4th, 2022, Rucker, a Giant Films production, sees Olympic College film professor Amy Hesketh in the director’s chair, while her fellow OC professor Aaron Drane will serve as producer. The pair worked on the original screenplay together, a partnership that began with 2014’s Film Clinic.

In a recent interview, Drane described Corey Talyor as nothing less than “a rock star. I mean that in every sense of the word. He is one of the coolest guys I know, and he’s somebody who has to function at a very high level, yet really goes far out of his way to help other people achieve their art.”

Describing the team’s ambitions for Rucker, Drane went on to say: “What we tried to do with this film was tap into the human experience and the underlying fears associated with real-life issues. It’s real-life horror,” he continued.

But Corey Taylor isn’t the only rock musician to have side-stepped into the blood-spattered world of horror films of late. Dave Grohl, and, indeed, all of the Foo Fighters are soon to star in Studio 666, a comedy horror film due for release next year. According to a press release, the film is set to follow Foo Fighters as they relocate to an old mansion in Encino, California that is “steeped in grisly rock and roll history” where they are to record their new album.