Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah cover Kiss song 'I Was Made For Lovin' You'









One of the biggest appeals of Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox’s wonderfully bizarre ongoing cover series, Sunday Lunch, is just how out there the couple are getting with their choices. With a versatile vocalist and the guitarist from King Crimson at the helm, you’d assume that many progressive rock or classical pieces would be played.

That’s not really the case: everything from The Cramps’ ‘Can Your Pussy Do the Dog?’ to The Offspring’s ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’ has been trotted out without any real rhyme or reason as to why they’ve picked the songs they have. Weirdness is an essential element to Sunday Lunch, so the more surprising the song/performance/costume, the better.

As the pair keep unleashing new videos into the world, we’re now staring down one of the most insane ones yet: Fripp and Toyah taking on Kiss’ 1979 disco sell-out ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’. In typical gonzo style, Fripp and Toyah run through the Kiss classic with an eye toward the strange, with Toyah donning an inflatable unicorn costume that constantly bonks Fripp on the head.

In keeping with their flair for the absurd, the pair have titled their rendition ‘You Were Made For Loving Me’ instead of the actual Kiss title of ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’. At this point, asking questions feels like a fool’s errand. Instead, just sit back and enjoy the unhinged madness that seems to follow every new instalment of this captivating series of videos.

Who knows where things could possibly go from here? The couple has already appeared in Latex bondage gear, schoolboy uniforms (for AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’), beards (for ZZ Top’s ‘Gimme All Your Lovin’), and devil costumes (for INXS’ ‘Devil Inside’). The unicorn outfit is a hilarious flip of Toyah’s usual set of revealing outfits, but as always, Fripp looks dapper and mostly unflappable in his role as guitarist.

Check out the duo’s cover of ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ down below.