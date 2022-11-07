Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of The Cramps’ ‘Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?’









Another five minutes of wonderful weekend wackiness was brought to a climax courtesy of Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox. This time, the dream team couple have brought a rendition of The Cramps’ ‘Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?’. Watch below.

Last week, Fripp and Willcox performed a spooky cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Children Of The Grave’ for their Halloween special. This weekend, they brought the dark, joyous energy of bonfire night with a cover of The Cramps’ 1986 classic with all the usual madness and busy costumes.

Prior to the Black Sabbath’s cover, the week before’s Sunday Lunch saw Fripp and Willcox take on Korn’s 1994 hit ‘Blind’, rounding out something of a nu-metal trilogy: previously, they had covered Slipknot’s ‘Psychosocial’ and Limp Bizkit’s ‘Nookie’.

In one of their earliest instalments back in November 2020, the pair covered Black Sabbath’s 1970 hit single, ‘Paranoid’. In a comic response to the performance, Sabbath legend Tony Iommi told Heavy Consequence: “I think they’ve gone mad, actually. I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

Back in August, the couple also offered their talents and bizarre demeanours to Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980 solo hit ‘Crazy Train’.

The pair began the Sunday Lunch series back in 2020 and have since released new instalments weekly. They’ve covered a wide swathe of artists from different eras and backgrounds, with recent standout moments including Pantera’s ‘5 Minutes Alone’, Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’ and Billy Idol’s ‘Rebel Yell’, among many others. They also performed a rendition of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ last month in dedication to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Next year, the couple have arranged to take Sunday Lunch on the road. They announced a joint 2023 tour back in June but are yet to formally reveal when and where they’ll take the show.

Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s cover of The Cramps’ ‘Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?’ below.