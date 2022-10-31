Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s Halloween performance of Black Sabbath









Prog rock legend Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Willcox have returned for a Halloween special of their famous kitchen sessions to bring a spooky cover of the Black Sabbath tune, ‘Children Of The Grave’.

The now-famous Sunday Lunch series took a turn towards Addams Family lunacy this week as Fripp wielded his guitar dressed in white sheets and giant spiders. Meanwhile, Willcox kept it cool with a black lacy dress and reflective aviators.

As is to be expected of a Sunday afternoon at the Fripp-Willcox household, the stripped-back cover was seamless as ever, with Fripp’s macabre nonchalance and Willcox’s infectious dance moves. In the background of this week’s video, a giant cobweb covers a sign that reads “ALL BOW OZZY”.

This week marked the second Sunday Lunch cover of a Black Sabbath classic. In one of their earliest instalments back in November 2020, the pair covered the 1970 hit single, ‘Paranoid’. In a comic response to the performance, Sabbath legend Tony Iommi told Heavy Consequence: “I think they’ve gone mad, actually. I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

In August this year, the couple also offered their talents and bizarre demeanours to Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980 solo hit ‘Crazy Train’.

The pair began the Sunday Lunch series back in 2020 and have since released new instalments weekly. They’ve covered a wide swathe of artists from different eras and backgrounds, with recent standout moments including Pantera’s ‘5 Minutes Alone’, Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’ and Billy Idol’s ‘Rebel Yell’, among many others. They also performed a rendition of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ last month in dedication to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Next year, the power couple have arranged to take Sunday Lunch on the road. They announced a joint 2023 tour back in June but are yet to formally reveal when and where they’ll take the show.

Watch Fripp and Willcox perform the Black Sabbath classic ‘Children of the Grave’ below.