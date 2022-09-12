Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp cover David Bowie's 'Heroes' in dedication to Queen Elizabeth II









Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp have dedicated their cover of David Bowie’s iconic track ‘Heroes’ to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing on September 8th.

The husband and wife duo post a weekly video every Sunday at noon where they cover a song together. The pair have covered a wide range of tracks since they began the series in 2020, including Limp Bizkit’s ‘Nookie,’ ‘Rebel Yell’ by Billy Idol, and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train.’

However, Wilcox and Fripp decided to re-upload their cover of ‘Heroes’, which they originally recorded for VE Day in 2020. Instead, they dedicated the cover to Queen Elizabeth II, writing in the description: “Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp wish to extend condolences to the Royal Family, and respect the dedication HRH Elizabeth II showed her country during her unprecedented reign.”

“The Sunday Lunch series is paused to play “Heroes” in acknowledgement of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.”

Fripp is no stranger to the track, having played guitar on the original 1977 recording, which featured on Bowie’s acclaimed album of the same name.

The cover comes as one of many celebrity tributes to the Queen’s passing after 70 years on the throne. For example, Elton John posted a Tweet that read, “She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.”

Pearl Jam also dedicated a cover to Queen Elizabeth, choosing the Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty.’

Wilcox and Fripp will be embarking on a Sunday Lunch tour in 2023, however, further details have yet to be announced.

Check out the cover below: