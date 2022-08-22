Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover ‘Nookie’ by Limp Bizkit









Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have performed a rendition of Limp Bizkit classic ‘Nookie’ in their kitchen for the latest instalment of their Sunday Lunch series.

Last week, the kooky couple covered Grace Jones’ ‘Slave To The Rhythm’, for which they performed from a building site. The pair were joined by Simon Darlow, formerly of the Buggles, who played on Willcox’s recent album Posh Pop to make up the Posh Pop Three.

The description for the Limp Bizkit video reads: “The Duo are back on form this week – we have literally no words for this one, Oh and we have left the Fripp mistake in because its so funny!!”

Earlier this month, Willcox and Fripp shared a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980 hit ‘Crazy Train’ in the usual setting of their home kitchen. It was the second time the pair had paid tribute to the Black Sabbath frontman. One of their earliest Sunday Lunch videos, from the Covid-19 darkness of November of 2020, was a cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’.

Other recent covers have included Lenny Kravitz‘s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’, AC/DC‘s ‘Back In Black’, Rammstein‘s ‘Keine Lust’, Slipknot‘s ‘Psychosocial’ and Billy Idol‘s ‘Rebel Yell’, among many others.

The Sunday Lunch series began in 2020, and Willcox explained last year that it had been born from a desire to keep Fripp inspired and entertained during the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she told the Guardian. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

The couple has now kept the inspiring act up for nearly two years, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be putting it on ice any time soon.

Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Limp Bizkit’s ‘Nookie’ below.