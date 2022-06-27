Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Foo Fighters song ‘All My Life’









Toyah Willcox and her husband, legendary King Crimson founder Robert Fripp, have shared a barmy cover of Foo Fighters’ 2002 hit ‘All My Life’.

The cover arrived yesterday as the latest entry in the couple’s Sunday Lunch series, which they established during the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020. While Fripp plays the song’s melody on an electric guitar, Willcox sings the lead vocals while dousing her naked body in coloured paints.

Willcox and Fripp’s latest cover comes at a pivotal time for the Foo Fighters. The band are currently getting ready to perform their first run of concerts since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 25th.

The band will host two shows in Hawkins’ honour – the first at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 3rd, and the second at LA’s Kia Forum on Tuesday, September 27th. Both gigs will feature a bounty of special guests, including the likes of Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Supergrass, Liam Gallagher and Mark Ronson.

On Saturday, frontman Dave Grohl appeared on the Pyramid Stage alongside Bruce Springsteen during Paul McCartney‘s headline set at Glastonbury 2022. They performed The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and Wings’ ‘Band On The Run’. It marked Grohl’s first time performing in public since Hawkins’ death.

Elsewhere, Willcox and Fripp have recently put their Sunday Lunch energy toward covers of Grace Jones, Rage Against The Machine, INXS, Hole, Radiohead and Garbage.

Last August, Willcox released her 16th album, Posh Pop, which she previewed with the Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox-featuring single, ‘Levitate’. Discussing the album with NME, Willcox explained that much of the album was made during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When Covid stopped everything [in 2020], it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording,” Willcox said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.”

Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp’s cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘All My Life’ below.