Glastonbury 2022: Paul McCartney brings out Dave Grohl during headline set









Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance during Paul McCartney’s headline set at Glastonbury Festival 2022.

Grohl, who has barely been seen in public since the death of his bandmate Taylor Hawkins, joined McCartney to run through a rendition of the classic Beatles song ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and ‘Band On The Run’.

Grohl, who has worshipped The Beatles since his youth, played the guitar and sang along with McCartney on ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ before moving on to a rendition of Wings track ‘Band on the Run’.

The Fab Four have been with Grohl ever since his childhood and continue to soundtrack his life in the same magical way they did when he was young. For most of us, The Beatles have been an omnipresent influence on our lives, and that first moment of indoctrination happened at such a young age that no memory exists, but Grohl remembers it like it was yesterday.

“If it weren’t for The Beatles, I would not be a musician,” Grohl once said. “From a very young age I became fascinated with their songs, and over the years have drowned myself in the depth of their catalogue. Their groove and their swagger. Their grace and their beauty. Their dark and their light. The Beatles seemed to be capable of anything.”

See footage of the performance, below.

DAVE GROHL IS ON STAGE WITH PAUL MCCARTNEY. #GLASTONBURY pic.twitter.com/fwlzKF25Wp — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) June 25, 2022