The bands that influenced AC/DC’s Malcolm and Angus Young









AC/DC would simply define themselves as “rock and roll”. Whilst their sound incorporated blues and heavy rock and would occasionally border on the sound of early heavy metal, the rock and roll tag is the most fitting, as they’re arguably the best example of what today we call classic rock.

The Scottish-born brothers Malcolm and Angus Young formed the band in 1973 in Sydney, Australia. After the ‘big freeze’ in 1963 – one of the worst winters on record in Scotland – TV adverts began to show in Scotland offering a warmer climate and a better quality of life. Fifteen Young family members subsequently moved to Australia in June of that year.

Music played a big part in the lives of the Young brothers. Malcolm once stated, “All the males in our family played [music], Stevie, the oldest played the accordion, Alex and John were the first to play the guitar, and being older, it was sort of passed down to George, then myself, then Angus”.

Angus Young also recalled the time he and Malcolm were first exposed to The Yardbirds, an early musical influence. He said, “We had gone, the two of us together. We had seen The Yardbirds – they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn’t have Jeff Beck. They had Jimmy Page on guitar”.

“So that was good because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it,” he added. “So that was really good”.

Malcolm also revealed the special musical relationship he shares with his brother. He said: “We’ve also got a lot in common. If we’re having a party, we won’t be sticking on an AC/DC record. It’ll be the Stones, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, that kinda bag”.

In 2020, Angus remembered that when Malcolm was in his last days on earth, he used to play the guitar for him and play him some of his favourite Stones records. He said, “I’d play him a bit of guitar. He was happy whenever we were doing that. One of the last records I ever played him was The Rolling Stones when they were doing a lot of old blues tracks [like] ‘Blue And Lonesome’. He just thought it was great”.

Malcolm Young was a massive fan of the Who along with the Stones. In 1992, he claimed that the bands he would listen to were “The Stones and The Who… and that’s about it”.

Then in 1995, he further expressed his love for the Who when he said, “The first time I heard ‘My Generation’ by the Who, that was something. The Beatles and the Stones were the big things. Then all of a sudden, this sounded heavier. That changed my whole thing”.

