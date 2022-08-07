The Rolling Stones song Keith Richards plays "more than any others"









When you’ve got as many songs in your arsenal as Keith Richards, it’s only natural that favourites will develop over the years, and you have a more favourable relationship with some than others.

One of Richards’ all-time favourites is ‘Happy’, which despite the title’s suggestion, the song was written during a dark and traumatic period in the guitarist’s life. It was a bizarre period for the band because their status as tax exiles made them enemies of the general public, and Richards’ personal life was also troublesome.

Reportedly, Richards was struggling with heroin abuse at this point, losing sight of his true self as he succumbed to addiction. However, his guitar was there to save him during these moments of darkness and help bring him back into the light.

The lively track was recorded during the band’s notorious stay at Villa Nellcôte in Southern France, and it’s one of the easiest songs Richards has ever created. Rather than taking weeks to get right, ‘Happy’ was finished mere hours after the guitarist began work on the track, which helped lift him out of a rut.

Richards once explained the madness behind his methods during an interview and used ‘Happy’ as an example. “I don’t write songs as a diary,” the Stones man said. “None of them are autobiographical, but in some sense they’re a reaction to certain emotions.”

He continued: “Some of the best songs, some of the happiest ditties in the world come out because you’re feeling exactly the opposite. Sometimes you write to counteract that feeling. I was feeling anything but happy when I wrote ‘Happy.’ I wrote ‘Happy’ to make sure there was a word like that and a feeling like that.”

When Richards has a guitar in his hand, all his worries dissipate, and he can be anybody he wants to be. All these years later, ‘Happy’, is a song which still picks him up and remains one of his favourites.

“I’d ‘stolen it’ and captured it before anybody else knew it existed,” he once explained. “So that was it. I play ‘Happy’ quite a lot, more often than any of the others. I love playing it,” Richards added.

Richards was deeply suffering during the chapter when he wrote ‘Happy’, but bizarrely, the track tricked him into feeling better and was a therapeutic way of dealing with his demons. For that reason, ‘Happy’ will always make him raise a smile.