Scotland's restrictions on outdoor activities to change









Although nightclubs have been closed in Scotland since December 26th, it looks like they may be re-opening to the public. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, has said that all restrictions-including those imposed on nightclubs-could be lifted from January 24th.

“I can confirm today that the attendance limit of 500 at large scale outdoor events will be lifted from Monday, 17 January,” Sturgeon said, before reiterating how important it was to be “prudent to remain careful and cautious”.

Furthermore, any restrictions placed on outdoor events in Scotland will be lifted by Monday, January 17th, thereby allowing fans to return to football matches and gigs they have long anticipated. The capacity of an outdoor event had been reduced to a maximum of 500. “I hope this will allow us to lift the other protective measures limits on indoor live events, table service and hospitality, and distancing in indoor public places from 24 January,” Sturgeon added.

It will be mandatory for event organisers to check the vaccine certification of at least 50 per cent of attendees, rather than the 20 per cent it had been previously. The First Minister advised members of the general public to limit contact with other households. Gatherings, she felt, should be limited to a maximum of three people.

In an address to MSPs, Sturgeon took this as an opportunity to criticise the actions of the British Prime Minister. “People across the country are aghast at the revelations about Downing Street’s conduct,” she revealed. “It appears not just one isolated breach but serial breaches of guidance that people were following through the painful sacrifices right throughout this pandemic and a Prime Minister who is apparently not being truthful about his knowledge of these matters.”

In another critique, Sturgeon suggested that the office would be better served by another prime minister. “I don’t think it will surprise anybody to hear my view that the office of prime minister would be greatly enhanced by Boris Johnson’s departure from it but more importantly I think at this moment in time the interests of the United Kingdom would be enhanced by that as well.”