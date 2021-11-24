Live music industry celebrates scrapping of vaccine passports in Scotland









The live music industry has celebrated the Scottish governments’ decision to scrap vaccine passports for music events in favour of simply presenting a negative Covid-19 test result.

The new policy will be in action for December 6th after months of the vaccine passport approach previously holding strong when it came to entry to music venues.

For the last few months, it has been mandatory to present a venue with proof of two jabs, and the music industry has claimed that the policy has had a huge impact on the revenue that venues have been able to generate.

Nicole Sturgeon, however, has since told BBC News that the passport scheme will draw to an end owing to the “inevitable impact vaccine certification has on the operation of businesses.”

This was greeted positively by LIVE CEO, Greg Parmley who announced: “The live music industry is pleased that the Scottish Government has announced that negative lateral flow tests will be included in the COVID certification programme in Scotland.”

Adding: “While there is still no evidence of the need for such a scheme, and we believe that industry measures to mitigate risk are sufficient, the inclusion of testing will result in a great number of people being able to access live music and provide vital income for the industry.”