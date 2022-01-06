Confirmation of £65million recovery fund for Scottish culture and events









A budget of £65million has been allocated for the benefit of Scottish cultural businesses, organisations and events. This money is said to help the country get back on its feet, following the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Included in the money is the £20million of business support that was promised culture and events that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on December 14, not forgetting the £27million for culture and £17million for events announced last week.

“These additional funds will help protect the livelihoods of the people working in the sector – and allow us to give further support to freelancers, culture organisations, venues and our national performing companies,” said Culture Secretary Angus Robertson.

The Scottish government has also confirmed an additional £1million of underspend. Additionally, Creative Scotland has also launched a “Cancellation Fund for Creative Freelancers”, which is set to open today (January 6) at 2pm.

“Our Cancellation Fund for Creative Freelancers is live, with applications open from January 6th,” says Creative Scotland’s chief executive Iain Munro, “And more information on support for organisations and venues will follow as soon as possible.”

Conversely, MP Murdo Fraser criticised the decision to close nightclubs in Scotland for three weeks. “The SNP government has been given an extra £440million in assistance from the UK government,” Fraser added. “They need to get that money out the door and into the hands of beleaguered Scottish businesses immediately.”

Like many other countries, Scotland continues to adapt against the changing tide.