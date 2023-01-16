Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp perform ‘Latex Messiah’ on Sunday Lunch









Toyah Wilcox and her husband, Robert Fripp, have released the latest version of their Sunday Lunch sessions. This time the duo have taken on Wilcox’s own ‘Latex Messiah’. The session this time saw the couple momentarily rename the series Toyah and Robert’s Latex Sunday Lunch and get dressed up in some of their most peculiar costumes yet.

The caption with the video read: “Toyah and Robert have cooked up a latex-shaped treat for this week’s Sunday Lunch. The whip is out, so best behaviour all around. Your eyes may never be the same again.”

‘Latex Messiah’ had originally been released in 2007 on Wilcox’s In the Court of the Crimson Queen album, and next month, she is scheduled to release Crimson Queen: Rhythm Deluxe, which sees revisions of the original songs – including the new version of the latest Fripp and Wilcox Sunday Lunch sessions.

Last year, Fripp admitted that his series with Wilcox had annoyed some of his King Crimson fans. However, he wasn’t necessarily going to bow down to their appeals. “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times,” he said. “Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do.”

He added: “We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it.”

The dup started off the year with a cover version of ‘Ready To Go’ by Republica, as well as a rendition of ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’ by the Offspring. Prior to that, Wilcox and Fripp had taken on a number of rock classics by Black Sabbath, Metallica and Korn towards the end of 2022.