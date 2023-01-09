Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover The Offspring's 'The Kids Aren't Alright'









Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have returned with the second Sunday Lunch instalment of 2023 by covering The Offspring’s skate punk classic, ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’. Originally released on the California band’s 1998 album Americana, whilst Willcox and Fripp added their kooky twist to the track, they still managed to represent the anthemic spirit that has made it such a fan favourite.

During the performance, Willcox waves a flag in front of the couple’s trusty wind machine while customarily, Fripp sits in his chair and plays the guitar. The short description reads: “It’s a proper loud one this week as they take on this true anthem!”

Last week, Willcox and Fripp welcomed in 2023 with a cover of Republica’s ‘Ready to Go’, thus ending the period of festive renditions they had been delivering, which included timeless pieces such as ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ and ‘Jingle Bell Rock’. Elsewhere, in 2022, the pair undertook a myriad of rock covers, including Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ and Metallica’s ‘Seek and Destroy’.

Notably, the Sunday Lunch series commenced in 2020, with Willcox using it as a means of helping Fripp with keeping busy while his music career was on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The King Crimson man also recently accepted that the series had annoyed a lot of longtime fans of the prog band. He told The Telegraph: “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do.”

He added: “My wife said to me, ‘if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it.’ So I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it.”

