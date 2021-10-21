IDLES share new video for 'Beachland Ballroom'









Bristol’s favourite band of indie rockers IDLES will be returning with a brand new album, Crawler, in November. Today, the band have shared a new video for the album’s first preview track, ‘The Beachland Ballroom’.

On why the band chose to kick off the promotional push with ‘The Beachland Ballroom’, singer Joe Talbot kept it simple: “It’s the most important song on the album, really,” he said. “There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms.”

Adding: “Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck—we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”

The video is actually a continuation of the first clip that the band put out for the song when it was initially announced at the end of September. Talbot bounces around like he’s on a ship through a nasty storm, while the band behind him, dressed to the nines, dutifully pound away at their respective instruments. It’s a minimalist affair, but it’s hard to take your eyes off of Talbot and his manic movements.

IDLES have been on a hot streak over the past year, landing their first number one album in the UK with Ultra Mono. We’ve also gotten new singles like ‘Sodium’ and the screening of the documentary Don’t Go Gentle: A Film About IDLES, not to mention their contributions to the recent Metallica tribute album The Metallica Blacklist or their now-numerous headlining slots at upcoming major festivals. IDLES is not a band that slows down, at least not right now.

Check out the second video for ‘The Beachland Ballroom’ down below. Crawler is set for a November 12 release.