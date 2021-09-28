IDLES announce brand new LP 'Crawler' and share first song







Bristol indie rockers IDLES have announced the details for their fourth studio album, Crawler.

Last year, the band secured their first Number One album in the UK with Ultra Mono. They’ve been keeping up a brisk working pace with the release of singles like ‘Sodium’ and the screening of the documentary Don’t Go Gentle: A Film About IDLES when they’re not contributing to Metallica tribute albums or headlining major festivals.

To preview the new album, the band have also released a brand new single, the intense and foreboding new track ‘The Beachland Ballroom’.

On why the band paired ‘The Beachland Ballroom’ with the album’s announcement, singer Joe Talbot kept it simple. “It’s the most important song on the album, really. There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms.”

“Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck—we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”

IDLES own Mark Bowen spoke with BBC 6 Music‘s Steve Lamacq today about the release and added: “I didn’t know Joe could sing like that. He’s been trying to write ‘Be My Baby’ since the very beginning, but he didn’t want to be the punk guy wearing the Motown clothes. He wanted it to feel natural, and this song is.”

Check out the video for ‘The Beachland Ballroom’, plus the tracklisting for Crawler, down below. Crawler is set for a November 12 release.

Crawler tracklisting:

1. ‘MTT 420 RR’

2. ‘The Wheel’

3. ‘When the Lights Come On’

4. ‘Car Crash’

5. ‘The New Sensation’

6. ‘Stockholm Syndrome’

7. ‘The Beachland Ballroom’

8. ‘Crawl!’

9. ‘Meds’

10. ‘Kelechi’

11. ‘Progress’

12. ‘Wizz’

13. ‘King Snake’

14. ‘The End’

