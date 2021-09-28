IDLES to headline 2000trees Festival







It has been revealed that Bristol post-punkers IDLES will be headlining 2000trees festival as part of their 2022 edition. The festival, based in Cheltenham, was forced to cancel its 2021 event due to Covid-19 restrictions. The event organisers disappointed fans when they released a statement that said they had been “left with no other choice than to pull the plug before it was too late”.

However, after putting on a replacement event alongside sister festival ArcTanGent in Bristol back in August, 2000trees festival has said that it will return next year. Spanning 7-9 of July, the festival will see performances by the likes of Jimmy Eat World, Dinosaur Pile-Up, and, of course, IDLES.

Both Jimmy Eat World and Dinosaur Pile-Up were booked for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 events, but have remained on the line-up. PUP will also join the selected artists booked for 2022. You can check out the full lineup below and buy your tickets here.

When the event organiser cancelled the 2021 festival back in April, they made it clear that one of the main influences on the decision was the difficulty international acts were coming across in attempting to travel to the UK. In combination with the lack of government-subsidised festival cancellation insurance, the organisers were given no other choice but to postpone to the following year.

In a statement released ahead of the 2021 cancellation, a spokesperson for 2000trees said: “Up until a week ago we were still furiously working behind the scenes to try to make the festival happen. We really wanted (and needed) a party just as much as you this year. But after losing these bands, it’s clear that we are unable to give you the award-winning Trees experience that you know and love this year.”

Thankfully, fans can look forward to a fantastic festival next summer. 2000trees have, however, made their criticism of the UK government very clear – noting that they should have implemented Covid cancellation insurance for the live events industry.

💥💥 NEW FOR '22: @idlesband!!!!!!!!!!! 💥💥



We've also got @PupTheBand, @YoungGunsUK, @Hundredth, and loads more names joining the MONSTER party next summer.



View the full lineup so far on our website, and buy your tickets NOW NOW NOW at https://t.co/TC5HZp5YKg. TREES!!! pic.twitter.com/M3RTvNOEU5 — 2000trees Festival (@2000trees) September 27, 2021

