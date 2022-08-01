Watch Billy Corgan join Porno for Pyros to cover Led Zeppelin









The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan joined Porno for Pyros on stage at Lollapalooza for an emphatic rendition of Led Zeppelin song ‘When the Levee Breaks’.

Porno for Pyros, who replaced Perry Farrell’s better-known band Jane’s Addiction on the festival’s lineup, were nine songs into their performance when they welcomed Corgan to the stage to a wail of approval.

“I love you all, Chicago,” Farrell declared to the crowd. “We have a very dear friend, Billy Corgan, that we got together [with]. Reunited this time out. We want to do a proper Chicago song for you together, is that cool?”

The musicians then stormed through an ardent cover of ‘When the Levee Breaks’, with Farrell taking lead vocals while Corgan joined on guitar. The Delta blues track was originally written in 1929 and recorded by Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie, but it was made famous in 1971 when Led Zeppelin released their rock-adapted version on Led Zeppelin IV.

The convivial guest appearance concluded what had been a busy week for both artists. Corgan, a Chicago native, hosted a benefit concert on July 27th to support victims of the July 4th Highland Park mass shooting. During the event, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman premiered ‘Photograph’, a new song inspired by the tragedy.

On stage, Corgan explained that he had found a picture of himself “standing in the very spot where this horrible thing happened,” which led him to view the events in a much more tangible and haunting way. “Good things become bad, bad things become good, simple things become complicated,” he noted, describing how the song came together.

Farrell also appeared at the benefit concert performance, joining Corgan for a rendition of Jane’s Addiction’s 1988 hit ‘Jane Says’. In autumn, The Smashing Pumpkins are set to join Jane’s Addiction on the road for the collaborative Spirits on Fire tour.

Watch footage from the noteworthy Lollapalooza performance below (Corgan’s appearance begins at 37:38).