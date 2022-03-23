Goldman Sachs CEO to DJ at Lollapalooza









As the festival season rolls around the corner, we expect to see the big names at the top of the bill and the lesser-known names and part-time DJs in the small print towards the bottom of the posters. But this year David Solomon, the famed CEO of Goldman Sachs, is set to perform a DJ set at the Chicago Lollapalooza festival in July.

It turns out that his biggest passion, after investment banking, of course, is music. The leader of the investment bank is known on-stage as DJ D-Sol, and it’s certainly not his first rodeo. His resume boasts a number of major events each year, with all proceeds put towards charity fundraisers.

In 2019, Solomon played a major gig for a major Amazon event and hosted a pre-Super Bowl LVI party organised by Sports Illustrated. But the banker’s most infamous gig to date was the July 2020 Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons, which controversially took place during an early height of the pandemic. The event violated social distancing protocols to the extent that New York health officials launched an investigation. In the end, promoters of the event were fined $20,000.

Solomon, who’s served as Goldman Sachs’ chief executive officer since 2018, has dabbled in DJing for several years now. “[I] kind of stumbled into it as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun,” he said in a 2017 Goldman Sachs podcast.

Lollapalooza will be the biggest stage yet for DJ D-Sol, who will be joined on the bill by the likes of Metallica, Green Day, Dua Lipa, and J. Cole. The festival takes place July 28th-31st at Chicago’s Grant Park, and tickets are on sale here.

Relive some of the 2021 Chicago Lollapalooza festival highlights in the video below and get into the festival spirit with the season coming up just around the corner.