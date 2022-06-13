Billy Corgan's bizarre appearance on The Alex Jones show









Billy Corgan, best known for fronting the iconic the 1990s alternative band The Smashing Pumpkins, has inspired an entire generation of alternative and rock music fans, most notably in the indie rock and grungey varieties. What he isn’t best known for, however, is his political views and leanings.

However, dipping back into the Far Out Archives, we look at a moment when Corgan seemed relatively determined to change that during an appearance on the Alex Jones show multiple times in and around 2016. Yes, Alex Jones, the “9/11 was an inside job” far right-wing internet conspiracy theorist. That guy.

It’s always weird when years go by only for entertainment industry personalities, artists, and musicians to turn out to be oddly conservative. While the stereotype goes that people age into conservatism, we don’t seem to want to think of our rock star idols like that.

Corgan, however, made a point to say how disappointed he is in the “social justice warrior brainwashing” which, again, seemed like a pandering move to Jones and his audience, but it’s impossible to tell for sure. He said on the show: “If we could transport back to … a time where racism was accepted. It was institutionalised. OK? If you could go back to Selma, 1932 and the Klan member spitting in some person of color’s face, don’t you think that guy thought he was right too? OK. So how is this any different?”

But don’t worry—it wasn’t all politics. Oh, contraire. Corgan also made sure to take the time to talk about how much he loves Jones’ Super Male Vitality health supplements. Maybe a little cringe-inducing, but certainly not on the same level as trying to torch the “social justice warriors”. He also mentioned a distaste for Internet culture, and the “hashtag generation”.

But again, young people weren’t the only ones getting the brunt of it, as he also took some shots at presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (as it was 2016 after all). He said: “To be talking in America in 2016 about ‘Mao is a good idea’ and a socialist is running for president and that’s okay. And we’re going to go back to these crazy tax rates where we’re gonna completely disempower the innovators in our country. Forty-six percent of Americans don’t pay any form of tax — at least in terms of federal or state. Free stuff? Great. Give me more free stuff… That’s why I’m for Bernie Sanders.”

It’s, well, a very shallow understanding of the American political state to say the least. Even though the original interview footage has been relatively buried under wraps, this isn’t the first time—nor will it likely be the last—for him to latch onto his conservatism publically.

