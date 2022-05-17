Watch Arcade Fire perform ‘Unconditional I (Lockout Kid)’ at the Juno Awards









Arcade Fire’s brooding new album WE has rightfully been drawing plaudits in recent weeks and the band brought a hefty dose of its brilliance to this year’s Juno Awards.

With the anthem of teenage angst tempered with retrospect, ‘Unconditional I (Lockout Kid)’, the band offer up a message of hope to those finding their feet in adulthood, and that message was smashed home with this live performance.

With more confetti on the go than a wedding at a shredding factory, the celebratory coming-of-age single was met with fitting fanfare as things took a triumphant turn at the ceremony.

The band are set to bring such performance out on the road on what they are calling “the definitive Arcade Fire tour” in 2022. They will be joined by Feist for their UK and Europe dates, while Beck will join them in North America.

You can check out the tour dates below as well as a video of their stunning performance at the Juno Awards.

Arcade Fire tour dates:

Aug. 30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Sept. 2 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

Sept. 3 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena

Sept. 5 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 8 — London, England @ The O2

Sept. 11 — Lille, France @ Zenith

Sept. 12 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

Sept. 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Sept. 15 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Sept. 17 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

Sept. 18 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Sept. 21 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

Sept. 22 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno

Sept. 23 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno

Sept. 25 — Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

Sept. 26 — Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes

Sept. 28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Sept. 29 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Oct. 1 — Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar

Oct. 28 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 1 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Nov. 4 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 8 — Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall

Nov. 10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Nov. 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Nov. 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 25 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 27 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Dec. 1 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena