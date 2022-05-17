Watch Arcade Fire perform ‘Unconditional I (Lockout Kid)’ at the Juno Awards

Arcade Fire’s brooding new album WE has rightfully been drawing plaudits in recent weeks and the band brought a hefty dose of its brilliance to this year’s Juno Awards.
With the anthem of teenage angst tempered with retrospect, ‘Unconditional I (Lockout Kid)’, the band offer up a message of hope to those finding their feet in adulthood, and that message was smashed home with this live performance.
With more confetti on the go than a wedding at a shredding factory, the celebratory coming-of-age single was met with fitting fanfare as things took a triumphant turn at the ceremony.
The band are set to bring such performance out on the road on what they are calling “the definitive Arcade Fire tour” in 2022. They will be joined by Feist for their UK and Europe dates, while Beck will join them in North America.
You can check out the tour dates below as well as a video of their stunning performance at the Juno Awards.
Arcade Fire tour dates:
- Aug. 30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
- Sept. 2 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Sept. 3 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena
- Sept. 5 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
- Sept. 8 — London, England @ The O2
- Sept. 11 — Lille, France @ Zenith
- Sept. 12 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
- Sept. 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
- Sept. 15 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
- Sept. 17 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
- Sept. 18 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
- Sept. 21 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
- Sept. 22 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
- Sept. 23 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
- Sept. 25 — Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
- Sept. 26 — Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes
- Sept. 28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
- Sept. 29 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Oct. 1 — Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar
- Oct. 28 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
- Nov. 1 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
- Nov. 4 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- Nov. 8 — Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall
- Nov. 10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- Nov. 12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
- Nov. 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
- Nov. 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
- Nov. 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Nov. 22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Nov. 25 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
- Nov. 27 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
- Dec. 1 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena