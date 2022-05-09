Arcade Fire announce new 2022 European and North American tour dates

Over the weekend, Arcade Fire took the stage as the musical guest on SNL. After this performance and recently dropping their new album WE, the band have announced tour dates for their European and North American tours to support the new album.
Starting out at the end of the summer, the European leg of the tour will begin with their Dublin show on August 30th. The European shows will also take the band to London, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, and Warsaw before heading Stateside for their North American leg of the tour.
Their first stop in North America will be their Washington, D.C. show on October 28th, after which they will hit Brooklyn, Camden, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and Toronto.
As far as support for the tour is concerned, their UK and Europe dates will feature opening sets from Feist and the North American dates will feature opening performances from Beck. The tickets go on sale Friday, May 13th.
You can find the full tour schedule down below.
Arcade Fire tour dates:
- Aug. 30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
- Sept. 2 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Sept. 3 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena
- Sept. 5 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
- Sept. 8 — London, England @ The O2
- Sept. 11 — Lille, France @ Zenith
- Sept. 12 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
- Sept. 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
- Sept. 15 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
- Sept. 17 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
- Sept. 18 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
- Sept. 21 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
- Sept. 22 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
- Sept. 23 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
- Sept. 25 — Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena
- Sept. 26 — Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes
- Sept. 28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
- Sept. 29 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Oct. 1 — Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar
- Oct. 28 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
- Nov. 1 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
- Nov. 4 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- Nov. 8 — Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall
- Nov. 10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- Nov. 12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
- Nov. 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
- Nov. 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
- Nov. 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Nov. 22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Nov. 25 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
- Nov. 27 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
- Dec. 1 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena