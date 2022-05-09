Arcade Fire announce new 2022 European and North American tour dates









Over the weekend, Arcade Fire took the stage as the musical guest on SNL. After this performance and recently dropping their new album WE, the band have announced tour dates for their European and North American tours to support the new album.

Starting out at the end of the summer, the European leg of the tour will begin with their Dublin show on August 30th. The European shows will also take the band to London, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, and Warsaw before heading Stateside for their North American leg of the tour.

Their first stop in North America will be their Washington, D.C. show on October 28th, after which they will hit Brooklyn, Camden, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and Toronto.

As far as support for the tour is concerned, their UK and Europe dates will feature opening sets from Feist and the North American dates will feature opening performances from Beck. The tickets go on sale Friday, May 13th.

You can find the full tour schedule down below.

Arcade Fire tour dates:

Aug. 30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Sept. 2 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

Sept. 3 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena

Sept. 5 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 8 — London, England @ The O2

Sept. 11 — Lille, France @ Zenith

Sept. 12 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

Sept. 14 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Sept. 15 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Sept. 17 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

Sept. 18 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Sept. 21 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

Sept. 22 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno

Sept. 23 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno

Sept. 25 — Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

Sept. 26 — Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes

Sept. 28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Sept. 29 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Oct. 1 — Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar

Oct. 28 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 1 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

Nov. 4 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 8 — Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall

Nov. 10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Nov. 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Nov. 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 25 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 27 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Dec. 1 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena