The Afghan Whigs announce new album, world tour and drop single 'The Getaway'

Iconic American rockers The Afghan Whigs have returned with news of a new album, dropped a single, and announced a mammoth world tour all in one fell swoop. The new album, entitled How Do You Burn? is their eighth, and it is scheduled for release on September 9th via Royal Cream/BMG.
The new album is the successor to 2017’s celebrated In Spades, and was recorded back in 2020. Interestingly, it features the voice of former Screaming Trees vocalist Mark Lanegan, who tragically passed away earlier this year.
Afghan Whigs mastermind Greg Dulli explained, “It was Mark who named the album”, so we can expect some form of tribute to the late grunge icon in the liner notes. Added to the presence of Lanegan, How Do You Burn? also features takes from Susan Marshall, Van Hunt and Marcy Mays. On paper, it’s shaping up to be the band’s most exciting in a while, and we’re here for it.
To mark the surprise news, they’ve released the brilliant new track ‘The Getaway’, which is accompanied by an equally as stellar music video, courtesy of directors Philip Harder and Patrick Pierson. The song is imbued with the spacey surrealism of ’90s heroes, Failure’s magnum opus Fantastic Planet, and fuses it with the expansive sort of orchestral scores you’d expect from latter-day Radiohead. It really is a thing of beauty, and it has us hotly anticipating the release of the new album.
Check out the dates for The Afghan Whigs’ tour below.
The Afghan Whigs 2022 world tour:
May
- 11th Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
- 12th Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
- 13th Orlando, FL – The Social
- 14th Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
- 15th Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
- 17th Nashville, TN – The Basement East
- 18th Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
- 20th St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
- 21st Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
- 22nd Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
- 24th Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls Theatre
- 25th Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
June
- 1st Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- 17th Vitoria, Spain – Azkena Rock Festival
July
- 23rd Brighton, England – Concorde 2
- 24th Suffolk, England – Latitude Festival
- 26th Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
- 28th Vienna, Austria – Flex
- 29th Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar
- 30th Berlin, Germany – Metropol
August
- 1st Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret Scene
- 2nd Stockholm, Sweden
- 3rd Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio
- 5th Hamburg, Germany
- 6th Nijmegen, Netherlands – Roosje Live In Park @ Openluchttheater Goffert
- 8th Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann
- 9th Cologne, Germany – Luxor
- 10th Lokeren, Belgium – Lokersee Feesten
September
- 9th Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe
- 10th Chicago, IL – Metro
- 11th Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
- 12th Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
- 14th Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
- 15th Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
- 16th Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
- 17th Boston, MA – Paradise
- 20th Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theatre
- 21st Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
- 22nd Birmingham, AL – Saturn
- 24th New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks
- 28th Austin, TX – Mohawk
- 29th Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
October
- 1st Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
- 2nd Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room
- 5th Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
- 6th Seattle, WA – The Showbox
- 8th San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
- 11th Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
- 12th Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre
- 22nd Madrid, Spain – Teatro Barceló
- 23rd Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2
- 25th Milan, Italy – Santeria
- 26th Rome, Italy – Largo
- 28th Munich, Germany – Freiheitshalle
- 29th Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F
- 30th Luxembourg – Den Atelier
November
- 1st Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
- 2nd Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
- 4th Manchester, UK – Cathedral
- 5th Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes
- 6th London, UK – KOKO
Listen to ‘The Getaway’ below.
