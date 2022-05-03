The Afghan Whigs announce new album, world tour and drop single 'The Getaway'









Iconic American rockers The Afghan Whigs have returned with news of a new album, dropped a single, and announced a mammoth world tour all in one fell swoop. The new album, entitled How Do You Burn? is their eighth, and it is scheduled for release on September 9th via Royal Cream/BMG.

The new album is the successor to 2017’s celebrated In Spades, and was recorded back in 2020. Interestingly, it features the voice of former Screaming Trees vocalist Mark Lanegan, who tragically passed away earlier this year.

Afghan Whigs mastermind Greg Dulli explained, “It was Mark who named the album”, so we can expect some form of tribute to the late grunge icon in the liner notes. Added to the presence of Lanegan, How Do You Burn? also features takes from Susan Marshall, Van Hunt and Marcy Mays. On paper, it’s shaping up to be the band’s most exciting in a while, and we’re here for it.

To mark the surprise news, they’ve released the brilliant new track ‘The Getaway’, which is accompanied by an equally as stellar music video, courtesy of directors Philip Harder and Patrick Pierson. The song is imbued with the spacey surrealism of ’90s heroes, Failure’s magnum opus Fantastic Planet, and fuses it with the expansive sort of orchestral scores you’d expect from latter-day Radiohead. It really is a thing of beauty, and it has us hotly anticipating the release of the new album.

Check out the dates for The Afghan Whigs’ tour below.

The Afghan Whigs 2022 world tour:

May

11th Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

12th Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

13th Orlando, FL – The Social

14th Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

15th Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

17th Nashville, TN – The Basement East

18th Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

20th St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

21st Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

22nd Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

24th Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls Theatre

25th Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

June

1st Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

17th Vitoria, Spain – Azkena Rock Festival

July

23rd Brighton, England – Concorde 2

24th Suffolk, England – Latitude Festival

26th Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

28th Vienna, Austria – Flex

29th Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar

30th Berlin, Germany – Metropol

August

1st Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret Scene

2nd Stockholm, Sweden

3rd Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

5th Hamburg, Germany

6th Nijmegen, Netherlands – Roosje Live In Park @ Openluchttheater Goffert

8th Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann

9th Cologne, Germany – Luxor

10th Lokeren, Belgium – Lokersee Feesten

September

9th Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

10th Chicago, IL – Metro

11th Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

12th Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

14th Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

15th Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

16th Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

17th Boston, MA – Paradise

20th Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theatre

21st Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

22nd Birmingham, AL – Saturn

24th New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks

28th Austin, TX – Mohawk

29th Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

October

1st Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

2nd Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

5th Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

6th Seattle, WA – The Showbox

8th San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

11th Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

12th Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre

22nd Madrid, Spain – Teatro Barceló

23rd Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2

25th Milan, Italy – Santeria

26th Rome, Italy – Largo

28th Munich, Germany – Freiheitshalle

29th Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F

30th Luxembourg – Den Atelier

November

1st Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

2nd Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

4th Manchester, UK – Cathedral

5th Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes

6th London, UK – KOKO

Listen to ‘The Getaway’ below.

