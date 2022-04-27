Jack Dorsey posts Radiohead song after Elon Musk takes over Twitter









The co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has seemingly mixed feelings about Elon Musk’s new ownership of his social media platform. While he may have reservations about Musk’s takeover, the 45-year-old appears to be happier with the company snatched from the hands of Wall Street.

By means of expressing his thoughts and feelings regarding Musk’s takeover, Dorsey posted a Radiohead song. While some close observers might derive a level of insincerity in Dorsey’s choice, it appears that he might just be showing Musk support in his Tweet sharing the Kid A song, ‘Everything In Its Right Place’.

“I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness,” he wrote in explanation of his Radiohead post. “The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.”

He continued, “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

While Musk’s Twitter takeover could benefit a worthy mission to “extend the light of consciousness,” it’s doubtful that Radiohead themselves would be on board with the richest man on Earth spending $43 billion on a social media site in place of perhaps channelling the capital towards ending world hunger.

While ‘Everything In Its Right Place’ may serve well for Dorsey’s sentiment, I can’t help but feel some of the tracks from 1997’s OK Computer might be better suited to the situation with their air of dystopian warning.

Dorsey conclusively offered: “Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one. This is also [CEO Parag Agrawal’s] goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path… I believe it with all my heart.”

Musk will hopefully bring a level of pragmatism and balance to Twitter with his idealogy of free speech for all. However, the billionaire has been known to deviate from this idealogy in past attempts to silence his critics.

