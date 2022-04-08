Donald Glover compares his new album to Radiohead’s ‘OK Computer’









Donald Glover, sitting down for an interview with the Andy Warhol founded Interview Magazine, flipped the concept on its head. This was no ordinary interview, and the singer explained that he would rather not sit for someone else’s questions. Instead, Glover provided himself with the perfect set of questions and interviewed himself.

“Yeah, so first question, why’d you want to do this?” he writes, before responding, “I guess I don’t love interviews and I asked myself, ‘Why don’t you like interviews?’ And I think part of it is that the questions are usually the same. This way I can get questions I usually don’t get asked.”

During the interview, he discussed his career and provided project updates while offering odd opinions and reflections on his work. In fairness to Glover, he does ask himself questions that no other would think to ask. While the system can offer something intriguing to the interview process, Glover did, at times, disprove his method when offering out odd statements and providing no supporting explanation.

As a little taster of the strangeness of the interview, Glover begins to discuss television shows and reviews them in terms of food. When discussing the HBO hit show Euphoria with himself, Glover described it as, “a really good butterflied chicken in the restaurant attached to an old hotel having a resurgence. It tastes really good, and you feel guilty eating it because it’s got foie gras. But after going there for six months, you realize you always leave a little hungry.”

Glover explained that he likes Euphoria “for what it is. But I do think it’s time for Zendaya to choose up and leave Sam to come to Death Row.” He added that his favourite programmes at the moment are How To with John Wilson and Abbott Elementary.

The audacity of the interview style was met with a decidedly bold claim about his 2013 second studio album Because the Internet. He likened the album to Radiohead’s 1997 masterpiece OK Computer. “It’s the rap OK Computer,” he said. “It’s prescient in tone and subject matter and it’s extremely influential. And I know no one’s gonna give me that until I’m dead. But it’s true.”

He concluded the point, offering his critique of criticism, writing, “You can’t believe the good or bad stuff now because it’s all just the economy around you. There’s money and clout in loving and hating you. You have to sift through and try and see if someone is debating in good faith. The internet doesn’t provide a large enough amount of that.”